SKOWHEGAN – Rolland Robert “Bob” Churchill, 91, passed away March 13, 2020 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta. He was born August 2, 1928 in Blackwell, Okla., the son of Dewey R. Sr. and Frieda M. (Wood) Churchill.He married Elizabeth “Bette” Ladden on Nov. 5, 1949 at the Sacred Heart Church in Groton, Conn. Rolland was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during WWII until his honorable discharge.Bob is survived by six children, Julie and husband Mark of Oakland, Laura and husband Joseph of Georgetown, Gary and wife Elise of Reno, Nev., Mary and husband Tim of St. John, VI, Laurie of Philadelphia, Pa., Glenn and wife Kathy of Westminster, S.C.; grandchildren Olivia, William, Christel, Justine, Jennifer, Ben, Peter, Therese; and many great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by three brothers, Dewey Jr. of Sunnyvale, Calif., Richard of Freehold, N.J. Stephen of Marana, Ariz. In lieu of a public service we ask family and friends to remember Bob with their own loving thoughts and prayers. We our forever grateful to Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta who provided Bob with continuous comfort and care. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976Friends and family wishing to donate in Bob’s memory please do so to:Maine Veterans’ Home Activities Fund310 Cony Rd.Augusta, ME 04330

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous