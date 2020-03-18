A staff member at Old Orchard Beach High School has tested positive for coronavirus and students may have been exposed to the virus, the school superintendent announced Wednesday.

John Suttie, superintendent of RSU 23 schools in Old Orchard Beach, said he was notified Wednesday by the Maine Center of Disease Control and Prevention that a staff member at the high school had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. No further information has been provided about the person’s work activities at the school.

“Staff and students may have been exposed to the virus and we are informing you out of an abundance of caution,” the letter from the CDC said.

Suttie said the CDC is investigating all positive test results and will contact people who had close contact with the person who tested positive. It’s not clear how many people that includes. Close contact typically means within a few feet for a prolonged period, and does not necessarily include people who were in the same classrooms, for example.

The CDC suggested people monitor themselves for symptoms and contact a health care provider if those symptoms start.

Old Orchard Beach schools are closed until at least March 27.

Maine now has 42 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 14 new cases since Tuesday. The confirmed or presumptive cases remain concentrated in Cumberland County, which has 23 cases, with 3 cases in Androscoggin County, one in Kennebec County, three in Lincoln County, one in Oxford County, one in Penobscot County and two cases in York County. Eight other cases are under investigation.

This story will be updated.

