A Palermo man was charged with an array of offenses including attempted murder after firing a shot gun inside his apartment during a dispute with his neighbors, police said.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Waldo County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an apartment building on Cain Hill Road in Palermo in response to a report of a domestic dispute and shots fired, according to Lt. Matt Curtis of the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputies arrived, they learned that David Dellinger, 35, formerly of Winslow, was barricaded inside an apartment with an unnamed female. A domestic dispute had apparently occurred inside Dellinger’s apartment which escalated into a dispute with his downstairs neighbors.

Dellinger allegedly threatened the neighbors saying he would shoot them, then fired multiple rounds from his shotgun inside his apartment in the direction of the downstairs apartment which housed two adults and a toddler.

Police were able to get Dellinger to come out of his apartment shortly after they arrived and he wasn’t charged with creating a standoff, according to Curtis.

Dellinger was charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Because Dellinger has previous domestic violence charges, he’s prohibited from owning a firearm.

Waldo County Assistant District Attorney Bill Entwistle later charged Dellinger with attempted murder for firing in the direction of his neighbors’ apartment.

Dellinger was taken to the Somerset County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bail.

