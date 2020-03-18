The Maine Community Foundation’s new Start Up/Scale Up Grant Program seeks applications from Maine nonprofit organizations that help new ventures start and grow through collaborative workspaces and incubator and accelerator programs, according to a news release from the foundation.

Grants will be awarded to organizations and projects that meet the criteria and that have the greatest potential to support innovation and entrepreneurship in Maine. Priority will be given to projects or organizations that:

• actively engage entrepreneurs through programs, networking, problem-solving with peers and others, and providing access to resources;

• support entrepreneurs and businesses in rural communities and in areas with limited access to resources (e.g., high-speed internet, collaborative workspace, a nearby university or college);

• serve entrepreneurs and businesses founded and/or led by women and people of color; and

• include partnerships and collaborations with other organizations, individuals, businesses, or institutions.

Deadline for applications is Wednesday, April 1.

For guidelines and applications, visit mainecf.org.

Maximum grants of $25,000 will cover program expenses and capital investment in equipment, technology and buildings.

For more information about the grant program contact Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at [email protected] or 412-0839.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

