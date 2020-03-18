WATERVILLE — The grant workshop that was a mandatory part of the application process for the second cycle of the Facade and Building Improvement Grant Program is now available online, according to Garvan Donegan, director of planning and economic development for the Central Maine Growth Council.

The grant program, which was established by the growth council in 2019, is aimed at assisting property owners and commercial tenants with restoration, renovation, redevelopment and repair of commercial buildings in downtown Waterville. The program also encourages property owners to invest in their storefronts, awnings and signs while maintaining the historic integrity of the buildings.

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus, the mandatory in-person grant workshop that was scheduled for March 19 has been moved to an online forum that is no longer mandatory.

Though no longer mandatory, Donegan said it’s strongly recommended that applicants attend the workshop virtually. The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Full instructions to access the online workshop can be found on the Growth Council’s website.

Grant applications are due by April 1.

Colby College and the Bill and Joan Alfond Foundation have provided approximately $70,000 in funding for this year’s grant and will provide reimbursement of up to 50% of the total estimated project budget.

According to Donegan, the success of last year’s projects, that leveraged more than $290,000 of new investment in downtown Waterville, have helped set the stage for this year’s grant cycle.

Last year’s recipients were: Frame Makers, 46 Main Street; Enchanted Herbs & Teas, 48 Main Street; Children’s Book Cellar, 52 Main Street; SBS Carbon Copy, 54 Main Street/33 Concourse E; Holy Cannoli, 72 Main Street; Day’s Jewelers, 80-88 Main Street; Tap LLC, 129 Main Street; Amici’s Cucina, 137 Main Street; Opa, 139 Main Street; Selah Tea Cafe and Black Cape Comics, 177-179 Main Street.

