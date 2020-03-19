LEWISTON — A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Bates College, school officials announced Thursday night.

Although, officials didn’t specify whether the patient is a student or faculty, he or she was said to be at home in self-isolation.

“We became aware of this case today,” Bates President Clayton Spencer wrote on the school website, “and immediately contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Medical Director at Bates Health Services to make sure that we understand the steps we need to take to protect the health and safety of the Bates community. In addition to making this public announcement, we have been provided with a list of individuals who were in contact with the person who tested positive during the relevant time period. We are in the process of notifying these individuals and providing specific CDC guidance on the steps they should take, depending on the nature and extent of the contact they had.”

Related Updated coverage of the coronavirus outbreak is free to read

Spencer said the person who tested positive for the virus has been in self-quarantine for several days and is receiving proper care. She also urged others to fight panic and to continue helping others as the crisis continues.

“The dimensions of this crisis continue to unfold, and it is easy to be overwhelmed by anxiety and uncertainty,” Spencer wrote. “Yet we are, quite literally, all in this together, and every day bears witness to remarkable acts of courage, generosity, and kindness by members of this community, one to another. So please take seriously the advice and practices designed to protect your health and safety, and we will continue to keep you apprised of any pertinent developments.”

Colby College in Waterville reported a staff member with a confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: