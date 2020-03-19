FARMINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at The Roost Pub and Wingery on Main Street on Thursday.

It was a forced entry, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said, and an item was stolen but he declined to say what it was.

The manager is doing an inventory to determine if anything else is missing.

Officer Jesse Clement, primary investigator, responded to the burglary reported at 12:25 a.m.

