Parish Social Ministry is coordinating volunteers to offer takeout meals on Tuesdays at St. Joseph in Farmington and on Fridays at St. Rose in Jay.

The latest schedule of emergency food initiatives from the parishes:

• Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Hall, corner of Quebec and Middle streets, in Farmington.

• Fridays 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. Rose Parish Hall, 1 Church St. in Jay

• Monday through Friday 9:30-10 a.m. breakfast/lunch pick up for students of Regional School Unit 73, pick up from the bus in the parking lot.

The blessing boxes by the road in front of both parish halls are open 24/7. Any contributions of food to the boxes during this time is appreciated. If the box is full and you wish to donate items, please place them inside the front door of the parish hall.

Any takeout meals left over after Tuesday or Friday will be marked with the date and placed in a refrigerator in the entry room of each parish hall. These meals will be available self-serve. The hall doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to access the refrigerator if food is available. Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, take what you need, and leave the rest for others.

All questions and volunteer inquiries should be directed to Max Becher at 897-2173, ext. 1205, or [email protected].

