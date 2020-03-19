I appreciate the concern that the anonymous doctor and patient expressed to columnist Bill Nemitz (March 15) about testing for COVID-19. We are working 24-7 to identify and implement ways to accelerate all of our work from prevention, detection, treatment and mitigation.

The skilled and dedicated lab workers, epidemiologists and other staff at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention are working tirelessly and should not be the focus of criticism about hours worked, workflow and website updates. Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah and I are making daily, often hourly, decisions on resource allocation, where to surge staff and how to procure supplies, and priorities – with the sole goal of protecting Maine people from COVID-19.

As a reminder, whether you have a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, the U.S. CDC advice is the same. Call ahead before visiting your doctor. Stay home except to get medical care. To the extent possible, separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Clean your hands often. Avoid sharing personal household items. Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day. Monitor your symptoms. And all of us should be practicing social distancing to limit the spread of the virus and enable the health care system to respond to it effectively.

Gov. Mills declared a civil state of emergency Sunday to further ratchet up Maine’s COVID-19 response. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is doing the same. It will take actions on the part of state government and on the part of Maine residents, organizations, private companies and others across the state to combat this pandemic. We are all in this together.

Jeanne Lambrew

commissioner, Maine Department of Health and Human Services

Augusta

