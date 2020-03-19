Coronavirus spreads across Maine. It has reached Lincoln and Knox counties. The state is not releasing names and towns of those testing positive.
Having completely bungled confinement, government is now doing the one thing that can maximize fear, paranoia and panic – preventing people from assessing whether they may have crossed paths with a virus vector.
North Haven’s action (voting to keep nonresidents off the island) is just the first step on a bad path of societal collapse driven by critical information not being available. This is the information age except when it is most important
I don’t know if this is misguided health privacy sensitivity or sheer stupidity, but I do know it goes in exactly the wrong direction from doing everything we can to make sure hospitals aren’t swamped with true positives, or people who are negative but overwhelmed by hypochondria fearing they may have literally bumped into the unidentified case.
This is a war with a real death count, but we sure aren’t acting that way.
George Hart
Tenants Harbor
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Don’t forget Maine food service workers when crisis ends
-
Letters to the Editor
Money wins, Maine loses with CMP line
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine CDC lab is doing all it can to meet testing needs
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 19
-
Letters to the Editor
Help local businesses weather outbreak – buy gift certificates
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.