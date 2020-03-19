Maine State Police said Thursday that a man who was wounded Sunday night during a hostage situation at a home in Millinocket has died.

Cameron Pelkey, 23, of Millinocket died Wednesday night while being treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Jason Mulligan, 45, of Bangor, the man charged with aggravated attempted murder, remains in custody at the Penobscot County Jail.

An autopsy performed Thursday by the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Pelkey died from a single gunshot wound, according to a news release Thursday by Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Maine State Police tactical team responded to the situation Sunday evening and were able to take Mulligan into custody. Two other people, a man and a woman who were held inside the home after Mulligan barricaded himself inside, were not hurt. The incident took place at a home on Penobscot Avenue.

Mulligan will be held at the county jail until his next court appearance in May.

