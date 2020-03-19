I’ve just read in the Kennebec Journal’s March 15 issue that the Central Maine Power project won its initial approval from Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection, another step in the project promising so-called “clean energy” (ha!) transmission of electricity from Canada’s power systems to Massachusetts by running a 145-mile corridor through western Maine’s magnificently pristine woods.

And this, with no serious long-term benefit to our state — other than the bribe of funding, which will soon be gone, while the stain in the woods will remain.

Are we Mainers supposed to cheer? Most of us will not. Most of us are settled into mourning the potential loss of our irreplaceable wooded lands.

Once again, money wins. And in this case, Mainers lose.

Elizabeth Cooke

Hallowell

