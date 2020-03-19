MADISON – Annie Fenton, 100, passed away at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center on Sunday March 8, 2020. She was one month short of her 101st birthday. Annie was born in Mercer on April 18 1919, the daughter of the late Maude (Blake) and William Fenton. She went to grade school in Mercer and graduated from Waterville High School. Annie was very artistic. She could be found in the apple orchard drawing, painting or writing poems. Following graduation, she was a nanny for Waterville families.Annie is survived by her nieces, Gloria Moxcey, Eleanor Dorval, Martha Johnson and Linda Higgins. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.Besides her parents, Annie is predeceased by her sister, Orlean Bigelow Weaver and her brother, Francis Fenton.The family wishes to thank The Maplecrest Nursing Home for the care she received. The family would also like to thank Annie’s great niece, Kim Moxcey, for her loving care and visits to Annie.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

