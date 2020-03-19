WINSLOW – Helen (Fortin) Carey, 88, of Winslow, formerly of Belgrade, passed away March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Helen was born in Waterville on March 2, 1932, the youngest daughter/child of Dan and Cecile (Parent) Fortin.She graduated from Mount Merici Academy in 1950 with a deep love for God and other people, then attended Colby College in Waterville. She met her husband, Richard “Spike” Carey, one New Year’s Eve while on a date with Gerald “Cutch” Couture. Married in 1952, together Helen and Richard raised six children and several cats.A lifelong public servant, Helen had many jobs through the years to help support her family. She was city clerk in Waterville for many years, often bringing her work home with her on the weekends to help serve more citizens who needed hunting or fishing licenses, even on Mother’s Day! She served as Deputy Registrar of Deeds for Kennebec County where she was loved and respected by lawyers, paralegals, and surveyors from all over. She worked for the LEAP Project where she met and befriended many educators and principals from across the state. She was a supervisor and enumerator for several censuses dating back to 1960. Helen was a Communicant and Eucharistic Minister at Notre Dame Church (Corpus Christi Parish) in Waterville. She served on the Parish Council and Finance Committee for several years, as well as volunteering as a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister to the sick at Thayer Hospital, and in many other capacities. Her faith in God was steadfast, even in the midst of tragedy.She was predeceased by her husband Richard; son Stephen; her parents; her sister Jeanne and niece Celeste Nadeau of Riverside, Calif.; and longtime companion Buddy, their cat. She is survived by her children, son Michael and wife Jackie of Barre, Vt., son Gregory and fiancée Barbara of Waterville, daughter Denise and husband Jack Ducharme of Madison, daughter Martha and husband Alan Thibodeau of Madison, and son Peter and wife Bobbie of Fairfax, Va.; 17 grandchildren, Bradley Carey, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Sean Carey, Jennifer Annett, Denise Corriveau, Taylor and Riley Sinclair, Joseph and Benjamin Ducharme, Jennifer Doherty, Joshua Thibodeau, Cecile Willett, Charlotte and Jessica Thibodeau, Anna and Scarlett Carey; 31 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Jack and wife Mariette Carey and Camille Nadeau; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian farewell will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Notre Dame Church on Silver Street in Waterville, followed by a celebration of life. Burial will follow in the summer of 2020, date to be determined.The family wants to thank special family friend Delaine Gillis and Northern Light Home Care & Hospice for their warm, compassionate care given to our dear mother.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome to share memories and condolences with Helen’s family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a hospice group of your choice in Helen’s name so others may encounter peace and compassion in their final days and hours

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous