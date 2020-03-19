WEST GARDINER – Nyle R. Perkins, 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho on March 7, 1947, to James and Orlean (Sizemore) Perkins. Nyle was a US Marine Corps Veteran and worked many years as a service technician and salesman at Electrolux. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known as “Papa” to all of them.He was predeceased by his parents. Nyle is survived by his wife of 30 years, Florence (Fuller) Perkins of West Gardiner; sister Lynette Nate (Keith) of Cokeville, Wy., brother Craig Perkins (Rochelle) of Pocatello, Idaho; five children; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Friends Cemetery, West Gardiner. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous