WATERVILLE – Sister Jeannine Levasseur, CSJ, 88, formerly known as Sr. Marie-Lucie, died Wednesday March 18, 2020, at Mount St. Joseph in Waterville. She was born in Lewiston on May 29, 1931, the daughter of Odilon and Rose (Roy) Levasseur.She attended St. Peter’s Elementary School and St. Dominique High School in Lewiston and later pursued her studies at LaMennais College in Alfred, where she obtained a BA degree, and at the College of Ste Rose in Albany, N.Y., where she earned an MA degree.Sister Jeannine entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Lyon in 1951 in Auburn and made her religious profession in 1958. Her teaching assignments were at Sacred Heart Academy in Jackman, Sacred Heart School in Auburn, and a teacher-principal at Holy Family School in Lewiston. In 1970, as she missioned to Brazil, she attended the Latin American Institute in Washington D.C., the Maryknoll Mission Institute in Maryknoll, N.Y., the Marist Mission Institute in Dayton, Ohio. In Brazil, in the diocese of Mossoro, she served in Pastoral Care, as a Bible Resource person on the Diocesan Faith Commission and the National Board of Ecumenical Bible Formation, for the State of Rio Grande de Norte. She also served on the Regional Conference of Religious. Upon her return to the United States, after 28 years of service in Brazil, she continued her involvement in religious education and accompanied people as Spiritual Director.For health reasons, in July 2019, she moved to Fontbonne Assisted Living at Mount St. Joseph where she resided until her death.Sister Jeannine was predeceased by her parents; her brother Robert, and sisters Muguette and Laurette, CSJ. She is survived by her sister Doris Bourque, CSJ lay associate, from Lewiston, her brother Norman and sister-in-law Doris from Lincolnton, N.C., sister-in-law Ann Levasseur from California; a special niece, Denise Bourque Dorey, many nieces, nephews; grand-nieces, grand-nephews; and friends.The Sisters of Saint Joseph wish to thank the Nursing Staff at Mount St. Joseph and Northern Light Hospice for their patience and kindness as they cared for Sister Jeannine.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 20 with burial following the Mass. In accord with the Bishop’s Directive, only sisters and immediate family will be present for the Mass. All others are asked to pray with us from home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook can be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister Jeannine’s memory may be sent to:The Sisters of St. Joseph Ministry Fund80 Garland Rd.Winslow, ME 04901

