Portland International Jetport remains open, but the number of departing travelers has dropped by more than half in just a few days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, just 805 passengers went through airport security, according to figures provided by the jetport, a 65 percent decrease from the number of people screened on March 11, the day the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic.

Tuesday’s passenger count was down 70 percent from the same day last year, when 2,697 people went through security. The drop in passenger counts is a nationwide phenomenon as more people choose to forgo air travel.

“That is dramatic – that is unprecedented,” said the Portland jetport’s Airport Director Paul Bradbury.

Despite the collapse in passengers, airlines are still running normal schedules for the time being, Bradbury said. Cape Air, which runs a shuttle service from Portland to Boston’s Logan Airport, is the only airline that has suspended service until at least June 1.

But most planes are flying half-full or less, and the situation is changing by the day and hour, Bradbury said.

“Hundreds of people are still boarding and thousands of people are passing through daily,” Bradbury said. “It is not a ghost town – for a variety of reasons people still have to travel.”

Food service at the airport has been limited to take-out only at three airport restaurants. The Jetport is running on a skeleton crew, with two-thirds of its 60-person workforce on paid administrative leave and the rest working remotely or on reduced shifts.

Parking fees and other revenue have been hit hard by the reduction in traffic. Parking is the the jetport’s biggest revenue source, and March, April and May are the biggest months of the year for paid parking.

Bradbury expects revenue will drop by at least two-thirds, and that the jetport will lose $2 million in parking revenue alone.

“Obviously, this will be a significant reduction,” he said. “That said, the airport has significant cash reserves, (and) we will continue to service and meet the travel needs of passengers.”

The jetport will remain in service to meet the needs of users including Lifeflight and other emergency responders.

“We are an essential service,” Bradbury said. “We will stay operationally available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, even if commercial scheduled service reduces to zero.”

