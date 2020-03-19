The Maine Warden Service has resumed the search for a 71-year-old Kennebunkport man who was last seen Sunday.

Wardens and Kennebunkport police have been searching for Howard Lamson, who was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday as he walked toward Biddeford. Lamson, who lives on Oak Ridge Road, has dementia and may be confused and disoriented, authorities say.

Game wardens have been searching for Lamson since Tuesday.

Thursday’s search efforts will focus on the area near Oak Ridge Road where Lamson was last seen. More than a dozen wardens are involved with the search, including several warden service K9 teams, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Also involved in the search are 15 volunteers from the Maine Association for Search and Rescue and five Maine Search and Rescue dogs, Latti said.

Police and the warden service searched for Lamson late into Tuesday night and resumed their search at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Lamson was wearing blue jeans, a baseball cap and black shoes. He may have been wearing a red coat. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 148 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Lamson is asked to call Kennebunkport police at 967-2454 or call 911.

