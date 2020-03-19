AUGUSTA — In observance of Youth Art Month, and to honor the state’s young artists, the Maine Arts Commission coordinated two events: One is an exhibition throughout the Capitol Complex, Excellence in Maine Arts Education displaying the work of 40 student artists from all over the state submitted by their art teachers. The student exhibition will be on display to the public when the Maine State Capitol Complex reopens and resumes normal business hours.

The second, was a celebration of student artists and youth performers that was held Wednesday, March 11, at the Hall of Flags in the Maine State House. The event included performances from the Maine Arts Academy Chamber Singers, Passamaquoddy youth dancing and drumming groups, and the newly anointed 2020 Maine Poetry Out Loud Champion.

For this year’s student art exhibition, visual art teachers from schools throughout Maine submitted one piece of two-dimensional artwork that represents artistic excellence from a K-12 student. The work showcases a wide range of ages, media, and styles, with 14 counties represented. Selected works have been installed in various locations around the Capitol Complex, including the State House, the Burton M. Cross Building (second floor), and the offices of the Maine Arts Commission, 193 State St.

Here is a list of the students and schools participating in the exhibition by town:

Auburn — Artist Makayla Richards, art teacher Stephen Amoroso, Fairview Elementary School;

Augusta — Artist Nhasino Phan, art teacher Jason Morgan, Cony High School;

Bangor — Artist Jacquelyn Pelletier, art teacher Wendy Libby, Fruit Street School;

Bar Harbor — Artist Avery Churchill, art teacher Charlie Johnson, Mount Desert Island High School;

Baring Plantation — Artist Violet Dineen, art teacher Dawn Loper, Calais Schools;

Bass Harbor — Artist Ella Watson, art teacher Chandra Raymond, Tremont Consolidated;

Bath — Artist Lorelei Pryor, art teacher Constance Panetski, Morse High School;

Biddeford — Artist Nigel Marcotte, art teacher Katherine Gerwig, Biddeford Intermediate School;

Boothbay Harbor — Artist Lauren Barclay, art teacher Manon Lewis, Boothbay Region High School;

Brunswick — Artist Jenny O’Connor, art teacher Kari McCarthy, Brunswick Junior High School;

Calais — Artist Willow Horch, art teacher Dawn Loper, Calais Schools;

Camden — Artist Shiyan Kesser , art teacher Carolyn Brown, Camden Hills Regional High School;

Caribou — Artist Samantha Carrier, art teacher Lena McShea, Teague Park Elementary School;

Charleston — Artist Alexia Poire, art teacher Bobbi Tardif, SeDoMoCha Middle School;

Chelsea — Artist Afrin Faiza, art teacher Sandra Dunn, Chelsea School;

Eastport — Artist Marion Look, art teacher Sara Myrick, Eastport Elementary;

Farmington — Artist Masyn Bean, art teacher Kendra Moran, Cascade Brook School;

Gardiner — Artist Hannah Chabot, art teacher Stacy Anderson, Gardiner Regional Middle School;

Hancock — Artist Franke Bryant, art teacher Yagmur Gunel-Briggs, Ellsworth High School;

Lamoine — Artist Zoey Rackler, art teacher Lori Spruce, Brewer High School;

Machiasport — Artist Marc Michaud, art teacher Becky Lee, Machias Memorial High School;

Mexico — Artist Jordan Barre, art teacher Steven McGinty, Mountain Valley High School;

Owls Head — Artist Maddie Garrison, art teacher Richard Wehnke, Ashpoint Community School;

Pittsfield — Artist Catherine Carter, art teacher Ashley Pillsbury, Warsaw Middle School;

Raymond — Artist Matilda Emery-Freyre, art teacher Robin Greeley, Raymond Elementary School;

South Bristol — Artist Carmella Fraser, art teacher Lisa Workman, South Bristol School;

Saco — Artist Nicole Henry, art teacher Jodi Thomas, Thornton Academy;

Scarborough — ArtistMicheala Mallozzi, art teacher Elise Pelletier, Scarborough High School;

Sebago — Artist Ethan Williams, art teacher Brenda McGuinness, Sebago Elementary School;

South Berwick — Artist Jenny Ma, art teacher Raegan Russell, Berwick Academy;

Temple— Artist Isabelle Rogers, art teacher Nienke Adamse, Mt. Blue High School;

Turner — Artist Emily Allen, art teacher Iva Damon, Leavitt Area High School;

Unity — Artist Calla Collins, art teacher Gloria Hewett, Mount View High School;

Warren — Artist Alaina Prior, art teacher Sylvia Percy, Oceanside Middle School;

Wilton — Artist Ariel Roy, art teacher Kendra Stenger, Academy Hill School; and

York — Artist George Schmid, art teacher Chloe Horie, Village Elementary School.

