Virtual After School Art Club with Serena Sanborn will begin at 3 this afternoon on Common Street Arts Facebook page.

Sanborn will take the program’s popular After School Art Club (an after school art club program for children 7-12) live on Facebook for free. While normally we’re instructing 7-12 year olds, Serena will help the entire family create Youth Art Month (YAM) exhibitions of their very own at home.

Why not fill your home with art if you’re practicing social distancing? It’s fun and fabulous — and participants can share their curatorial skills with friends online too.

Sanborn also will answer art questions you may have at home. Our hope is to continue this Live Facebook series every Thursday at 3 p.m., but organizers are still in the planning phase so for now this is a pilot.

For more Waterville Creates events, visit WatervilleCreates.org.

