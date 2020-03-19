Virtual Youth Art Month 2020 Exhibition can be found on Common Street Arts Facebook page.

Because organizers had to close its gallery in the Hathaway Creative Center due to social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, for the first time ever the popular Youth Art Month (YAM) 2020 Exhibition is available in the digital world for all to see. Viewers are encouraged to share and appreciate.

The exhibit features art created by 5-12 year olds. From beautiful to striking to somewhat silly, there will be more than 200 artworks to see. More artworks will be loaded up to our CSA Youth Art Month 2020 Virtual Exhibition Photo Album on CSA Facebook daily until gallery hours resume.

