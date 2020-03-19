WATERVILLE — Northern Light Inland Hospital is moving its core testing for coronavirus to a drive-up test site at the Faith Evangelical Free Church parking lot on Friday.

The testing, which will be offered in the church lot off Kennedy Memorial Drive between noon and 3 p.m., aims to keep most testing out of the Inland Hospital itself while protecting patients and staff, according to hospital spokeswoman Sara Barry.

“Drive-Up Testing sites save time by preserving patient care space for those who need it most, helps protect staff at our ambulatory sites and consolidates our use of precious PPE (personal protective equipment) and supplies,” Barry said. “We are establishing a central Screening Hotline (triage phone number) to determine if patients are eligible for testing and then will instruct them to go to the most convenient testing location.”

Barry said the hospital would publicize the hotline number Friday.

In addition, Northern Light Health is also establishing a drive-up test site in Somerset County, at Northern Light Sebasticook Hospital in Pittsfield, starting Monday.

Barry said Inland has been testing people for coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, for “those who meet CDC testing criteria at our primary care practices and the hospital emergency department.” She said the hospital couldn’t disclose how many test kits it has because officials are still assessing their quantity, but said “we are working with the Maine CDC to obtain more tests so we can meet the community need to test those who have symptoms and meet the CDC testing requirements.”

Testing supplies are limited and the hospital needs to make sure it has enough on hand for patients who need it most, she said. Hospital staff are screened for temperature and any symptoms, she said.

“As much as we would like to, we cannot test on demand,” Barry said. “Testing is available only with an order by a health care professional for people who have been screened for symptoms and risk.”

Meanwhile, at MaineGeneral Medical Center, officials on Tuesday set up tents outside the emergency departments at the Waterville and Augusta locations for people to be tested or screened prior to being admitted there.

“We have been doing medical screenings at the EDs and based on the screening will test the patient if that patient meets the screening criteria,” said Joy McKenna, a spokeswoman for MaineGeneral. She added that the criteria changes often and would be updated on their website, mainegeneral.org.

McKenna declined to say how many tests the hospital system has administered or how many it needed, but said test kits “are in limited supply.”

“We must appropriately limit testing based on the best available CDC guidelines. Again, these guidelines change often given the shortage of testing materials. This is a national problem,” McKenna said.

She said that MaineGeneral staff have been tested “as appropriate.”

