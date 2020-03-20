WEST GARDINER — A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their Moose Hill Road home early Friday morning.

West Gardiner Fire Chief Ernie Pierce said his department was called to 36 Moose Hill Road around 3:45 a.m. Friday for a structure fire. He said the home was a total loss after the blaze destroyed it.

Pierce said the family was using an electric heater and a heat lamp to keep a group of rabbits warm, but it set a nearby curtain on fire. He said an adult, four children, a cat, a dog and some birds all got out safely, but the rabbits were likely killed.

“The house didn’t have any working smoke detectors,” he said. “They’re lucky they got out.”

Around 11:30 a.m., Pierce said the department was putting out a hot spot that rekindled.

Neighbor Tracey Grant said the American Red Cross is helping the family affected by the fire.

According to town property tax documents, the home is owned by Heather Taylor.

