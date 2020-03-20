Hannaford Supermarkets has announced it is shortening its daily hours of operation to provide time for additional cleaning and to restock shelves, according to a news release from Mike Vail, president, Hannaford Supermarkets.

Effective Saturday, March 21, most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a few closing at 8 p.m. on certain days. Adding a dedicated time when customers who are 60 or older and individuals identified as being identified by the CDC as at high risk may shop, providing them with the opportunity to have more social distance while in the store. These special hours for Hannaford 60-plus customers are from 6 to 7 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week. Hannaford asks the local communities to help them ensure the integrity of this measure. Their goal in this effort is to limit occupancy in the stores during this time.

As the scope and impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, Hannaford remains focused on providing its communities with the food, medicine, and other essentials families need. It is closely monitoring the situation and reacting quickly to changing circumstances.

The whole community is facing unprecedented challenges. To help, Hannaford is pledging $250,000 in donations to support local food banks. This will support them in fulfilling their crucial role of providing food to those at risk of going hungry. It also have implemented a program that makes it easy to donate toward hunger relief, right at a local store.

Because of a surge in demand for goods, it has challenged food retailers and caused low inventory and out-of-stock conditions in Hannaford stores. Be confident that Hannaford’s supply chain is healthy and resilient. It is identifying new sources for high-demand items. Hannaford is bringing product into its distribution centers every day and getting it out to stores as quickly as possible.

At stores, Hannaford is simplifying how they do things so that its associates can focus on refilling shelves with that product and serving customers’ most-important needs. To help, Hannaford hopes customers will shop only for what they truly need. This will help ensure others have access to those products too.

Also, consider thanking store associates as they assist with in-store experience. Without them, Hannaford would not be able to provide the services customers depend on. They are the everyday heroes who make it possible for customers to keep their family nourished during this time of uncertainty.

For more information, call 800-213-9040.

