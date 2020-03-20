WATERVILLE — Hardy Girls Healthy Women has announced the winners of its 13th annual awards and fundraiser, the Girls Rock! Awards. The five young people from across Maine will be honored and celebrated for their community-oriented advocacy and activism, according to a news release from the national research-based nonprofit organization.

The 2020 winners are:

• Title IX Champion, winner as asked for anonimity;

• STEM-gineer, Morgan LaRochelle, 14, of Hermon;

• Racial Equity Advocate, Gracia Bareti, 17, of Westbrook;

• Community Organizer, Lutie Brown, 19, of Waterville;

• Climate Activist, Anna Siegel, 13, of Portland; and

• Special Recognition, Politician and Activist, Safiya Khalid, of Lewiston.

An entirely youth-led event, the Girls Rock! Awards will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Waynflete School, 360 Spring St., Portland.

The mission of the awards is to amplify the stories of self-identifying girls and gender expansive youth in Maine. Each award winner, nominated by members of their communities, will speak about their work and its impact.

The keynote speaker of the 2020 awards is Nadya Okamoto, 21, the founder and executive director of PERIOD, the largest youth-run women’s health non-governmental organization.

For more information about the 2020 winners, visit hghw.org. To purchase tickets, visit hghw.z2systems.com.

