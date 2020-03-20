Maine Medical Center is further restricting visitation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors will be limited to “pediatric patients and patients with other special circumstances beginning Saturday, March 21.”

“These visitor restrictions are being made to protect the health and safety of patients and employees of Maine Medical Center and are in addition previously announced restrictions. They apply to all hospital, outpatient clinic and medical practice, urgent care and emergency departments at all MMC and Maine Medical Partners (MMP) locations,” according to a Maine Med news release.

“We recognize that family support is important to our patients, particularly the very young and those facing end-of-life decisions,” said Jeff Sanders, president of Maine Medical Center. “While this was a difficult decision, we feel it is the best way to protect the health of our patients and of our care team members.”

No visitors will be permitted except under the following conditions, and in most cases is limited to one person at a time.

Pediatrics

Obstetrics

Outpatient surgery

End of life care

Extraordinary circumstances

One person allowed for the purpose of picking up a patient for discharge

One person allowed as an escort to emergency department, outpatient and ambulatory areas in some circumstances

Maine Med also recently instituted health screenings for all visitors.

