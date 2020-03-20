Maine Medical Center is further restricting visitation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors will be limited to “pediatric patients and patients with other special circumstances beginning Saturday, March 21.”
“These visitor restrictions are being made to protect the health and safety of patients and employees of Maine Medical Center and are in addition previously announced restrictions. They apply to all hospital, outpatient clinic and medical practice, urgent care and emergency departments at all MMC and Maine Medical Partners (MMP) locations,” according to a Maine Med news release.
“We recognize that family support is important to our patients, particularly the very young and those facing end-of-life decisions,” said Jeff Sanders, president of Maine Medical Center. “While this was a difficult decision, we feel it is the best way to protect the health of our patients and of our care team members.”
No visitors will be permitted except under the following conditions, and in most cases is limited to one person at a time.
- Pediatrics
- Obstetrics
- Outpatient surgery
- End of life care
- Extraordinary circumstances
- One person allowed for the purpose of picking up a patient for discharge
- One person allowed as an escort to emergency department, outpatient and ambulatory areas in some circumstances
Maine Med also recently instituted health screenings for all visitors.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Area businesses, restaurants make changes in services
-
Community
Ninety Nine Restaurants to offer curbside and to-go services only
-
Community
UMaine Extension makes recommendations for farmers during COVID-19 outbreak
-
Community
Beltone to provide remote care
-
Community
Beethoven’s 9th Symphony concert canceled
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.