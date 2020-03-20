UNITY — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association has postponed its annual Seed Swap and Scion Exchange, according to a news release from the association.

The association is a broad-based community that educates about and advocates for organic agriculture, illuminating its interdependence with a healthy environment, local food production, and thriving communities.

For more information, contact Katy Green, communications and outreach director, at 568-6051 or [email protected].

