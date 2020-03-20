The Monmouth Academy Academic Decathlon Team, coached by Cathy Foyt and Scott Foyt, placed second in the State of Maine Academic Decathlon Championship on Feb. 28 at Scarborough High School. The team now has the opportunity to compete in the National Academic Decathlon Championship in April in Anchorage, Alaska, according to a news release from the academy.

Academic Decathlon is comprised of A, B and C students, who study together as a team for a year and then compete in 10 (decathlon), different categories: Art, Economics, Essay, Interview, Language/Literature, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Science and Speech. The theme changes every year, for example, last year’s theme was “The 60s,” this year’s theme is “In Sickness and in Health,” and next year’s theme will be “The Cold War.”

In the past, Monmouth has competed in the following National Academic Decathlon Championships: 1999 California, 2002 Arizona, 2004 Idaho, 2013 Minnesota, 2016 Alaska and 2018 Texas, (where Monmouth placed third in the nation overall and first in the nation in Super Quiz in Division III.)

This year, the following students participated for Monmouth and won the following medals: Alternative Team Members: Cammie Houston, Joe Crocker and Nick Fournier; Competition Team Member Members: Delaney Houston (silver — speech), Kaitlin Hunt (gold — speech), Natalie Grandahl (gold — interview), Ed Zuis (silver — interview and bronze — economics), Amber Currie (silver — interview and speech), Olivia Degen (gold — interview and bronze — art and economics), Osten Hasenfus-Smith (silver — interview, math, economics and social science, and bronze — essay and speech), and Rhayna Poulin (gold — art, science, interview, economics, essay, speech, and silver — music, and bronze — literature).

Poulin was highest team scorer, highest honor scorer in Maine and highest overall scorer in Maine. Hunt was second highest varsity scorer in Maine.

