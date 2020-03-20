FAIRFIELD – Eric J. LaPorte, a lifelong son, brother, uncle, friend, and colleague, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home in Fairfield at the age of 48.He was born on August 5, 1971, in Skowhegan, the son of Everett and Marilyn (Keyes) LaPorte. Eric was a 1989 graduate of Skowhegan High School, and a graduate of Becker College in Worcester, Mass. He also served in the Army Reserves.Eric was a 17-year employee, store manager, and construction product connoisseur at Gagne & Son Concrete Block in Topsham. His passions included, but were certainly not limited to, his pets, Bentley and Pepper, family, youth football, officiating local football games, attending concerts, sporting events, and last but definitely not least, hanging out with The Boys.Eric’s dog Bentley, and his nephew Devin were his complete pride and joy. New England Patriots games, Kenny Chesney, and Jimmy Buffett concerts were certainly his favorites.He was predeceased by his grandparents, Anna Cowette, Chester Keyes, Ruth and Gerald Strickland, and Harold and Josephine LaPorte; and his aunt, Joyce Howard.Eric is survived by his mother, Marilyn LaPorte; his father and stepmother, Everett and Jackie LaPorte; his sisters, Stephany Sherman and her partner Paul Moody, and Jill Fowler and her partner Dan Spooner; his nephew, Devin Sherman, his nieces, Brandi LaPorte, and Cassandra Manson; his uncle, James Howard; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; his Pug, Bentley; and his cat, Pepper.A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations in Eric’s memory be made to: Fairfield Pal Football c/o John Stewart, 376 Canaan Rd., Clinton, ME 04927.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous