VASSALBORO – Norman “Buzz” V. Grant, 65, passed away at home with his family on March 15, 2020. He was married to Patti Roy, sharing 47 years and 33 years of marriage. Born in Bangor, Maine he was the son of Norman E. Grant and Leona “Lea” Peirce Grant. He graduated from Winslow High School, class of 1972. Buzz owned his own business, Maine Flooring and Construction. He belonged to the Vassalboro Masonic Lodge #54 and the Anah Shriners in Bangor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling. His camp on Moose River in Rockwood gave him many hours of pleasure as did being with his friends at Rockwood Bar and Grill. Most of all he loved his family, always willing to help them and his friends in any way that he could.Buzz is survived by his wife, Patti; son, Justin, and partner, Candy, of Burnham and granddaughter, Kylie, of Unity; his mother, Lea Grant, of Vassalboro; his sister, Nona Quirion, and husband, Ken, of Vassalboro; niece, Devon Redman, and husband, Ryan, and grandnieces Alyssa and Victoria Redman of Vassalboro; uncle, Charles Berry, of Glenburn; In-laws, Bea Roy of Winslow, JoLyn Craig of Vassalboro, Pam and Bernard Lemieux of Vassalboro, Rick and Lisa Roy of Denver, CO, Jeff and Cindy Roy of Fairfield, Sheldon and Sue Roy, FL, AJ and partner Judy of Norridgewock and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his father, Norman E. Grant; aunt, Nonie Berry, and aunt, Elsie McNally. The family would like to thank MaineGeneral Hospice, especially Holly, and New England Cancer Center in Scarborough for their care and support through this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals For Children,2900 Rocky Point Drive,Tampa, FL 33607 US.

