The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H has created a new online educational resource, Learn at Home, for parents, caregivers and students to utilize during the disruption in school schedules, according to a news release from Kristy Ouellette, of the extension.

The collection includes activity books, videos, guides and links to additional resources — from science to financial literacy. The goal is to keep students of all ages engaged in learning. Activities to do at home will be featured each Friday with a short video and easy-to-follow instructions.

For more information, call 581-3877, or email [email protected].

