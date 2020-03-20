The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H has created a new online educational resource, Learn at Home, for parents, caregivers and students to utilize during the disruption in school schedules, according to a news release from Kristy Ouellette, of the extension.
The collection includes activity books, videos, guides and links to additional resources — from science to financial literacy. The goal is to keep students of all ages engaged in learning. Activities to do at home will be featured each Friday with a short video and easy-to-follow instructions.
For more information, call 581-3877, or email [email protected].
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: The ‘new normal’: Working from home
-
Food & Dining
The Wrap: How you can help the front lines
-
Community
Local churches cancel services until further notice
-
Varsity Maine
The best live postgame reaction from the high school basketball tournament
-
Nation & World
Trump moves on invoking powers to speed coronavirus supplies