Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of meeting U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon at a roundtable discussion of reproductive rights at the Portland Public Library. I went because I want to be sure we have a leader in Washington who has the best interests of the people of Maine in mind. For me, that means standing strong for women’s health care, including access to safe, legal abortion.

Gideon listened to my story about the life-saving care I received at Planned Parenthood and how I might not be here if it hadn’t been for that care. I told her about what it’s like to work 50 hours a week and still not be able to afford health insurance. She is ready to fight for working people like me, so we don’t fall through the cracks of the health care system.

I am going to vote for Sara Gideon because she will advocate for women, working people, and the issues that matter to my daughters, my son, and me. We deserve a leader who will fight back against the extremists who want to roll back our rights and come between us and our doctors. In 2020, we deserve nothing less.

Maggie Sahimi

Randolph

