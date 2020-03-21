PITTSTON – Carroll W. Markham, 69, of Mast Road, Pittston, passed away peacefully at home in his wife’s arms on March 16, 2020. He was born in Gardiner on June 26, 1950, the son of Raymond and Beverly (Ware) MarkhamCarroll graduated from Cony High School, class of 1970 and later completed his MODA Course at the Midcoast Maine Technical Center.On August 5, 1989 he married Linda Lee Berg.He was a member of the Elks Club, the Sportsman Club in Gardiner, and was a mason with Herman Lodge in Gardiner. Carroll worked as a machinist at Yorktown Papermill for 33 years.He was predeceased by both parents; his brother, Edward Markham and his sister, Eleanor (Mansir)Surviving him are his wife, Linda (Berg) Markham; son Tracy Markham, daughter Tammy (Markham) Brown; two granddaughters, Crystal and Amanda Brown; two stepdaughters, Bridgette Magee and Marcy (Magee) Fitch; stepgrandchildren, Brianna (Knowles) Moore, Mason Knowles, Elijah Fitch, Ariahnna Brunelle, and Gage Brunelle; and one great-grandson, Ryder Bolduc.Services will be determined at a later time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous