DETROIT – Jean Neal, 86, died March 20, 2020 at a Dexter healthcare facility. She was born April 26, 1933 in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of Franklin and Anna (Ford) Schildge. Jean was a homemaker for most of her life but also worked at Northeast Shoe and San Antonio Shoe (S.A.S.). She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.She is survived by one son, Everett and wife Teresa McGinnis of Detroit, a daughter Sally Brewer of Newport; a brother Timothy Schildge of Connecticut; six grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.Jean was predeceased by her first husband Eugene McGinnis, her second husband Donald Neal; a son, Kim McGinnis; brother Milton Schildge, a sister Ruth Unites; a grandson, Scott McGinnis; a great-grandson Craig Brewer; and a son-in-law Wayne Brewer.A graveside funeral and committal service will be held later in the spring at the Detroit Village Cemetery. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous