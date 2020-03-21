PALMYRA – Patricia Anne Hughes, 59, passed away on March 16, 2020 from cancer in the loving presence of her family. She was born in Bangor on Sept. 23, 1960 and lived most of her early life in Southington, Conn. A few years after graduating from UCONN with a Bachelors in Communications in 1984, Pat moved to Maine, the state she loved, and has lived in Maine ever since, most recently in Palmyra.Pat had many names and titles: Patricia, Pat, Patty, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, teacher, advocate, colleague, educator and author. Pat loved life. She had a vivacious personality, loved to laugh and was the queen of sarcasm, but always saw the sunny side of life. She was curious about the world around her and passionate about supporting the learning of others.A lifelong writer, Pat was thrilled when she became a published author in 2007, publishing her first book LOST LOOT: GHOSTLY NEW ENGLAND TREASURE TALES. Over the next 12 years, she published three more books, and hundreds of articles in various magazines, attaining one of her lifelong goals of being a published author.For the last 27 years of her career, Pat has given her time tirelessly to do the things she believed were important. As Director of Adult Education at RSU #3 and, more recently, MSAD #49 school districts, she has worked hard to help her adult learners overcome the barriers of learning in a rural environment and helped several hundred students achieve their goal of graduating high school and learning to read. She helped established the local SPICE program, Students and Parents in Cooperative Education, and was awarded a commendation from the Library of Congress in 2016. Before virtual reality became common, Pat helped create a Virtual Learning Center that connected rural students to educators, taking the transportation barrier out of the equation. In 2018, she was honored with Maine’s Adult Education Outstanding Administrator of the Year.She was a lifelong learner and believed higher education was in reach no matter your age. At age 50, she went back to college and received her Masters in Education at UMaine. For nearly 10 years Pat also chaired the Maine Literacy Connections Conference for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. She wanted all teachers, childcare providers, librarians and non-profit leaders in the State of Maine to understand the importance of parental literacy and was a true advocate for adult learners and their families.Some of Pat’s favorite things: traveling, spending time with her family playing games, enjoying music, hunting for lost treasures, the American bald eagle, photography, science fiction and watching NASCAR. She loved to plan and go on trips with her best friend Roxanne to places all over the United States and beyond and special adventures with her sister Brenda. She was the number one fan and supporter of her cousin Riff Johnson’s music and loved to hear him perform. Her favorite place in the world are the mountains and she would want to spend all her time there if she could. Those who knew Pat understood her wide interest in so many things and that she loved to talk with everyone and anyone on any topic. Pat is survived by her parents Sandra and Bernard Hughes; her brother Bernard Hughes Jr, her sister and family Brenda, Michael, Nicolette and Max Vere, her cousins Jerry and Liz Sullivan and family, and Ralph and Colleen Sullivan and family; special second cousins Jared Sullivan and Merri-Ella Greenberg and husband Charles; Karla Hughes Kelley and family, Amy Smith and family, best friend Roxanne Kilpatrick and sons John and Michael, and countless cousins, friends, and colleagues who all loved her. Passing before her was her beloved Auntie Lorraine Sullivan, who was a cherished part of her life.One of Pat’s favorite titles was Auntie Pat to Nicolette and Max. She spent countless hours with them growing up, attending every birthday, every play, every recital and many vacations. She loved them very much and was so proud of them as she watched them grow up. She was also the adopted aunt to her best friend’s children, John and Michael, and held a special place in her heart for them.She spent her life helping others, brought joy into the lives of those who knew her, and will be deeply missed. After much consideration and due to the world we currently live in, Pat’s memorial service will be postponed until a future date as so many wish to pay their last respects. Her family will monitor the situation and will let everyone know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life and achievements. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous