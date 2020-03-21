Central Maine Power’s corridor project isn’t going away, so I’m asking people to help me out in stopping it. Maine DEP is about to approve the corridor, which we all know is bad for Maine’s environment. Please join me in writing to Maine DEP today about why you believe CMP’s corridor would be bad for Maine’s environment.
You can email your comment to Maine DEP: [email protected] Or you can write via snail mail to: Jim Beyer, Maine DEP, State House Station #17, Augusta, ME 04333.
Make sure your comments are polite and focused on why DEP approving CMP’s corridor would be bad for Maine’s environment.
Carol Howard
New Gloucester
