There are 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine, an increase of 33 over the weekend, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Sunday.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah urged Mainers all over the state – even in counties where cases haven’t been officially confirmed – to start taking precautions now. Shah also called on the federal government to provide more protective equipment to Maine medical workers as the number of cases is expected to keep rising.

“The assumption for everyone should be that coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, may be in their community,” he said in a call with reporters Sunday. “No one should be waiting until there are confirmed cases in their county before they start taking action.”

The Maine CDC recommends that residents practice good hygiene: wash hands often, with soap and water and for at least 20 seconds; avoid close contact with sick people; avoid touching one’s face with unwashed hands; stay at home if sick. Public health officials also recommend that Mainers practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others and avoiding large gatherings, or public places where close contact may occur.

Cumberland County has the greatest number of cases – 53 – of COVID-19, in part because the county’s population density is allowing for community transmission, health officials say.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Sagadahoc and York counties each have a handful of cases. Eight of the 89 patients are in hospitals, according to Shah.

Despite the size of the weekend increase, Shah says a few days isn’t long enough to call it a spike in cases. Epidemiologists – scientists who study the patterns of outbreaks – usually track the spread of a disease over weeks or longer.

An increase measured over a few hours or days “doesn’t really give us much insight into where we might be going,” Shah said in the call.

For similar reasons, it will take some time to measure the effect of social distancing recommendations that the Maine CDC and Governor Janet Mills enacted this month. The new coronavirus has a long incubation period – the time it takes for a person to show symptoms after infection – which creates a lag in analysis of its spread or prevention.

“It’s like watching something that you think is a live broadcast but was actually recorded 2 to 16 days ago,” Shah said.

Public health officials will likely allow one full incubation period – at least two weeks – to pass since precautions were recommended before trying to measure how the closure of schools and public gathering places, as well as people’s efforts to keep home and physically distant from others, may have affected the outbreak.

Even then, determining the effectiveness of social distancing is “an epidemiological challenge,” Shah said, because there’s no “counterfactual” to compare it to – a scenario where Maine didn’t take the same precautions. Scientists may compare Maine’s progress to historical data, a progress that involves “a bit of art,” Shah said.

The number of negative tests hasn’t been updated since Friday, when it was 2,264. A spokesman for the Maine CDC said Saturday that the public health authority will update that number on Monday because of the difficulty in obtaining an accurate figure from outside labs over the weekend.

The news comes as VA Maine Health Care System initiates emergency measures after two veteran clients and an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The veterans care system will erect a triage tent outside its Togus facility, open a drive-up testing operation, move prescriptions to an all-mail system and halt many elective surgical procedures.

All three patients affiliated with VA Maine are at home in isolation per CDC guidelines, the system said in an update on its website Sunday.

The Maine CDC expects the number of confirmed cases to keep rising, and is asking the federal government for more support. Mills and the state’s congressional delegation joined that call in letters to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar that asked him to release more supplies from the national emergency stockpile.

Maine’s congressional delegation on Sunday also wrote to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, asking him to expand access to federal programs that would allow more Maine schools to provide meals to children from low-income families.

On Sunday, Shah said the Maine CDC had recently learned that the Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to send more protective personal equipment, or PPE.

Still, he said. “What is going to be delivered next is still not sufficient. We are continuing our call for federal officials to release more PPE.”

Shah also said the Maine CDC on Monday would distribute thousands of pieces of protective equipment across the state: more than 2,000 N95 masks, 8,000 surgical masks, almost 2,000 face shields, and thousands more pairs of gloves.

That effort will include a shipment of supplies to OceanView at Falmouth, a retirement community that has seen six COVID-19 cases among its residents, Shah said.

The CDC director also said it was important to maintain a sense of social connection while engaging in the physical distancing needed to contain the pandemic.

Shah said he preferred to replace the term “social distancing” with “physical distancing, but social connectedness and closeness.” This moment is an experiment, of sorts, in keeping in touch with others from a distance, he said – an effort that will involve technologies we know, like the phone, but also such new things as virtual cocktail hours and dinner parties.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of innovation that comes into being and shows us ways to connect with one another even though there’s physical distance,” Shah said.

