WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Paula Jan Dale Berry, 69, died with her family by her side, March 17, 2020 at her home in Winter Haven, Fla, after a long battle with cancer.Paula was formerly of Madison and Smithfield, Maine. She was born on Jan. 16, 1951 in Gardiner to Marian and Harold Dale. She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1969. She married William J. Berry Jr. on Dec. 10, 1976. Paula worked as a dental assistant with Andrew Friedman, DDS, in Madison.She loved her family and dogs fiercely and enjoyed family gatherings with corn hole games and a lot of laughter. She had a group of close friends with whom she went on many fun outings and who supported her throughout her life. She is survived by her husband, William Berry; her daughter and son-in-law, Juley and Michael Salisbury, her daughter and son-in-law, Leigh-Anne and Jan Wyatt, her daughter, Susan Norton and her partner Brian Petry, and her son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Stefanie Berry. She is survived by her sister, Edna (Dale) and brother-in-law, Oleksey Kakasenko. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alec and Isaac Salisbury, Hayley and Tyler Bott, Alana Wyatt, Olivia and Elyse Homer, and Ryleigh and Claire Berry; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Paula’s life will be held in Maine this summer.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in loving memory of Paula Berry to:Good Shepherd Hospice105 Arneson Ave.Auburndale, FL 33823or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215

