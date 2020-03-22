After weeks of insisting the Tokyo Games would take place on schedule this summer, Olympic officials revealed Sunday they’re considering a possible postponement, which could mark the first step in ultimately delaying the world’s largest sporting event because of the novel coronavirus.

Facing mounting pressure and growing criticism, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, wrote a letter to Olympic athletes Sunday, in which he said canceling the Summer Games altogether is not an option and vowed that a final decision on postponement would be made within the next four weeks.

“Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement,” Bach wrote.

Sunday’s public concession comes as the IOC has found itself increasingly under fire, facing heavy criticism from many athletes and sports federations. USA Swimming and USA Track & Field are among those who have publicly called for a one-year postponement in recent days, and athletes from around the world have voiced their concerns about competing in Tokyo this summer. Many have struggled to train and prepare for the Olympics, while also abiding by safety warnings from public health officials and government-backed restrictions.

Bach said in his letter that deciding on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics “now would still be premature.”

“This uncertainty rocks our nerves and raises or strengthens doubts about a positive future; it destroys hope,” he wrote. “Some even have to fear for their very existence. This uncertainty stems from the fact that, at this moment, nobody can really make fully reliable statements about the duration of this fight against the virus. This is true for sport, science, the media, politics, and all of society. Therefore also the IOC can unfortunately not answer all your questions.”

Before its top two sports federations publicly called for a one-year delay, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said on Friday it was not advocating for a postponement. Susanne Lyons, the board chair, said the governing body for Olympic sports in the United States agreed with the IOC “that we need more expert advice and information than we have today to make a decision.”

“Our Games are not next week or two weeks from now,” she said. “They’re four months from now. And I think a lot may change in that time period. So we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather that information and expert advice.”

On Sunday, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency became the latest Olympic organization to call for a postponement. Travis Tygart, USADA’s chief executive, told The Washington Post: “We agree the Games should be postponed, unfortunately, up to a year in fairness to athletes whose lives have been upended and to ensure they don’t potentially become the dirtiest Games ever due to the significant reduction of anti-doping efforts due to covid-19.”

By acknowledging postponement as a possibility, the IOC has relaxed its tone while still holding onto hope that the Tokyo Games can go on as scheduled.

“It is our experience as athletes that you must always be ready to adapt to new situations,” Bach wrote. “For this reason we have, as indicated before, been thinking in different scenarios and are adapting them almost day by day.”

Bach did not outline possible scenarios. Many Olympic observers say a one-year delay might be the most likely option, though organizers might also consider a postponement of a few months or perhaps up to two years. While an Olympics has never been postponed, several have taken place later on the calendar, including the 2000 Sydney and 1988 Seoul Games, which both took place in late September, and the 1964 Tokyo and the 1968 Mexico City Games, which took place in October.

As concerns over the rapid spread of the disease have grown, pressure mounted in recent weeks for Olympic officials to make a difficult decision on an event that poses a massive problem for organizers and athletes alike. As they publicly encouraged athletes to continue training for this summer, Olympic officials privately discussed holding the Summer Games without spectators or rescheduling the world’s largest sporting event for a later date.

The Olympics, scheduled to begin July 24, draws together more than 11,000 athletes and 25,000 journalists from more than 200 countries – plus hundreds of thousands of foreign tourists – running counter to the practice of social distancing advised by public health officials. The Paralympics, scheduled to begin on Aug. 25, were expected to attract 4,400 participants from around the world.

Across the world, coronavirus has disrupted athletic schedules and canceled key qualifying events. As gyms and facilities closed down – including two U.S. Olympic training centers – many athletes struggled to find places to train. Still, at an IOC executive board meeting on March 3, a spokesman said the organization had not even discussed contingency plans and vowed the Games would begin on time.

Bach, the IOC president, held a series of phone calls with stakeholders last week, sharing the same message, and the IOC issued a communique, saying “the IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can.”

Inaki Gomez, an Olympic race walker from Canada, called the message “imprudent & reckless.”

“Particularly in countries where lockdown is in effect,” she posted on Twitter. “Message should be self-isolate or limit unnecessary contact, & we can worry about sport once situation has been contained.”

Postponing an Olympics is no easy task, involving numerous stakeholders, sponsors, countries, sports federations and national organizing committees. Experts say any sort of delay is likely to pose logistical problems in terms of the global sporting calendar and would also upend the schedules for athletes, who have been targeting the summer of 2020 and built their lives and training routines around peaking competitively this year.

In his letter to athletes, Bach called postponement an “extremely complex challenge.”

“A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore,” Bach said. “The situations with millions of nights already booked in hotels is extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted. These are just a few of many, many more challenges.”

The IOC has said it will rely on counsel from the World Health Organization and prioritize health and safety, but there’s also big money at stake and postponement could require heavy changes over major contracts. The Olympics are a costly undertaking and these Summer Games were expected to carry a price tag of $12.6 billion – though some Japanese estimates have suggested the actual costs would ultimately be much higher.

The Games also generate big revenue. The IOC, a nonprofit organization, brought in more than $5 billion during the most recent four-year Olympic cycle, nearly three-quarters of which came from broadcast rights. NBC, the rights-holder in the United States, contributes about half of that, and thus carries a lot of sway with the IOC. Comcast, NBC’s parent company, has said insurance coverage would ensure the network doesn’t suffer losses, though it would miss out on Olympic-related advertising revenue.

“There’s so many moving parts, so many countries and different seasons, and competitive seasons, and television seasons. You can’t just say, we’ll do it in October,” Dick Pound, a longtime IOC member, told the AP last month.

