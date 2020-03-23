During this extraordinary and difficult time, the Met hopes to brighten the lives of our audience members even while our stage is dark. Each day, a different encore presentation from the company’s Live in HD series is being made available for free streaming on the Met website (metopera.org), with each performance available for a period of 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. the following day.

The schedule will include complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers.

The performances are being made available through the Met Opera on Demand streaming service, and also are accessible through Met Opera on Demand apps on all of your favorite devices.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Monday, March 23

Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde starring Nina Stemme, Ekaterina Gubanova, Stuart Skelton, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Simon Rattle. From Oct. 8, 2016.

Tuesday, March 24

Wagner’s Das Rheingold starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. From Oct. 9, 2010.

Wednesday, March 25

Wagner’s Die Walküre starring Deborah Voigt, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Stephanie Blythe, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. From May 14, 2011.

Thursday, March 26

Wagner’s Siegfried starring Deborah Voigt, Jay Hunter Morris, Gerhard Siegel, Bryn Terfel, and Eric Owens, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From Nov. 5, 2011.

Friday, March 27

Wagner’s Götterdämmerung starring Deborah Voigt, Wendy Bryn Harmer, Waltraud Meier, Jay Hunter Morris, Iain Paterson, Eric Owens, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From Feb. 11, 2012.

Saturday, March 28

Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg starring Annette Dasch, Johan Botha, Paul Appleby, and Michael Volle, conducted by James Levine. From Dec. 13, 2014.

Sunday, March 29

Wagner’s Tannhäuser starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Michelle DeYoung, Johan Botha, Peter Mattei, and Gunther Groissböck, conducted by James Levine. From Oct. 31, 2015.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: