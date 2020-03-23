Looking to find a replacement for P.E., check out Miller’s P.E. Interactive Class on Facebook.

Curtis and Kianna Miller, of Millers Fitness located in Skowhegan and Newport, have recently started the video classes.

The free classes are recorded videos, so participants can login at anytime.

“The goal and idea behind this Interactive P.E. class is to get kids moving! It is called Maine Teen’s Interactive P.E. but it is really open to all kids. We just feel there is a lack in activities and help for specific teens, they often get overlooked, especially with younger siblings in the house,” Curtis and Kianna Miller stated through a Facebook Messenger chat.

Teens also are very active on social media so we wanted to make a positive place for them to go for activities and guidance for nutrition, working out, being active and some good ole fun.”

“We are asking the community to help share our page and to get behind and support us. We are asking parents to assist in challenges and be willing to participate. For example, our first challenge was kids racing their parents outside! Parents need to help these kids stay active. This could blow up, our page had 5,000 people on it within the first couple hours. It was shared 200 times and already has around 700 likes/follows.” the Miller’s stated.

On top of that, we want to be an outlet for these kids, role models and a place for kids to come if they the need help.”

Right now the Miller’s are trying to post one challenge a day, hopefully two once they pick up traction.

For more information, visit Miller’s P.E. Interactive Class on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: