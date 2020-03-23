MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following area students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Saint Anselm College.

Maria Gregor, of Augusta, is a junior history major.

Amelie Crowe, of Farmington, is a sophomore English major.

Alexis Caldwell, is a senior psychology major, and Brayden Rollins, is a junior communication major, both of Pittsfield.

Chandler Hartigan, of Richmond, is a junior computer science math major.

Katherine King, of Sidney, is a junior biology major.

Elijah Fish, of West Gardiner, is a senior communication major.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. A total of 556 students representing 22 states and 5 countries received this honor.

