According to a team source, the Boston Celtics have receive all of their COVID-19 test results, and all except for Marcus Smart have tested negative. The testing included Celtics players and staff.

Smart revealed his diagnosis last week. He was asymptomatic at the time of his test, so the result was surprising.

“For me, it was like a surprise,” he told Chris Cuomo on CNN Friday night. “I feel fine. I don’t have any symptoms, haven’t had any symptoms. For me when they told me I had it I was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ It definitely really makes you alert to what’s going on.”

Smart said he’s been quarantined since the team returned from Milwaukee last week. They’d traveled there to face the Bucks after beating the Indiana Pacers, but Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive the night before they were scheduled to play. Once the team returned to Boston, Smart got tested and holed up at home.

The worldwide pandemic has caused the NBA to shut down, likely until June, with most sports leagues following suit. It’s a serious situation, which Smart said needs to be taken seriously by everyone.

“Because people that contract the virus can be asymptomatic and not show symptoms it’s really hard for anyone to know they have the virus,” he said. “You can spread the virus around without even knowing it. That’s the biggest key because you can’t tell just by looking at someone whether they have it or not because they can still look healthy and normal and still have it and spread it and that’s when we have the problem that we have.”

