It’s time to reserve a space at the annual Solon Congregational Church’s Spring Yard/Craft Fair set for Saturday, April 25.
The fair is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Solon Elementary School, 76 South Main St.
The space rental fee is $15. There is a limited number of tables for rent for $5 each. Payments can be sent to Solon Congregational Church, in care of craft fair, P.O. Box 86, Solon ME 04979.
For more information, call 643-2180 and 399-0828.
