In these trying times when we are all anxious about the virus and feeling closed in at home, I urge those who are running for any office to can the negative advertising, especially on television.
For those who are home-bound, the television is one big way of staying connected with the outside world, and for entertainment. I can abide politicians pointing out all the positive things they either have done or want to do. I do not appreciate their trying to boost their ego by tearing down their opponent.
George Davis
Skowhegan
