In these trying times when we are all anxious about the virus and feeling closed in at home, I urge those who are running for any office to can the negative advertising, especially on television.

For those who are home-bound, the television is one big way of staying connected with the outside world, and for entertainment. I can abide politicians pointing out all the positive things they either have done or want to do. I do not appreciate their trying to boost their ego by tearing down their opponent.

George Davis
Skowhegan

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles