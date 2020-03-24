While we are all being encouraged to shop locally and support our local businesses, it’s important to remember that a lot of individuals are not receiving a paycheck and therefore unable to do so. I recently spoke with someone who said they were feeling extra stress because they can’t support any businesses right now.

So those of you who can, thank you; others should not feel stress because they cannot. Everyone should do what they can, when they can.

 

Mary Plato

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles