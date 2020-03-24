While we are all being encouraged to shop locally and support our local businesses, it’s important to remember that a lot of individuals are not receiving a paycheck and therefore unable to do so. I recently spoke with someone who said they were feeling extra stress because they can’t support any businesses right now.
So those of you who can, thank you; others should not feel stress because they cannot. Everyone should do what they can, when they can.
Mary Plato
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.