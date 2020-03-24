While we are all being encouraged to shop locally and support our local businesses, it’s important to remember that a lot of individuals are not receiving a paycheck and therefore unable to do so. I recently spoke with someone who said they were feeling extra stress because they can’t support any businesses right now.

So those of you who can, thank you; others should not feel stress because they cannot. Everyone should do what they can, when they can.

Mary Plato

Augusta

