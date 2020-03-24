The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine has risen to 118, and 3,014 people have tested negative, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Tuesday.
Cumberland County recorded the highest number of cases, with 74, followed by York County, with 16. The 28 remaining cases are scattered among eight other counties, with Waldo County reporting its first case. Seven people have recovered from the virus statewide.
Gov. Janet Mills will speak at a media briefing with Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. She is expected to address concerns about the need for a ‘shelter in place’ order or similar restrictions on individual and business activity, which other states and even some Maine towns have already adopted, as coronavirus cases steadily increase.
This story will be updated.
