FAIRFIELD – Diana Louise (Goodno) Carr, 76, passed away at Maine General in Augusta on Friday, March 20, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones. Diana was born in Fairfield Center, Maine on August 12, 1943, the oldest daughter of Edward Goodno, Sr. and Doris “Murray” Goodno.Diana attended Lawrence High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence “Larry” Carr, Jr., on July 21, 1962. Diana spent most of her days at home being a homemaker for her beloved husband and children. She also spent some time working outside the home at Greenlaw’s Restaurant, Alden’s Restaurant, Hathaway Shirt Company, and Marden’s Discount Store. She was very passionate about painting with oils; sewing; knitting and crocheting; crafting; gardening; canning and pickling, cooking, and caring for the family pets.She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Doris; her husband Larry, her half-brothers, Wally Chaltray, Ernest Goodno, Edward Goodno, David Goodno, Lawrence Goodno and half-sisters, Clara Harding and Inez Craig. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Von Heeder and husband Doug; her son, Michael Carr, wife Michelle and granddaughters, Kiara and Deleyni; her sister, Sharon Bridges and husband Keith, sister-in-law Nacie Bowerman and husband Gene, sister-in-law Jackie Carr, brother-in-law Teddy Carr and wife Becky, sister-in-law Nancy Karter, half-sisters Elaine Goodno and Yvonne Littlefield; several nieces, nephews; and great nieces, and great nephews.In-lieu of flowerst he family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Diana’s name

