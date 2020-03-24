AUGUSTA – Mother was born in Kingman, Maine, Jan. 30, 1922, living to the great age of 98. She worked at Edwards Mfg for 32 years. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., Post 2 American Legion and Cushnoc Senior Citizens. She is survived by her daughter Regina Conley and her husband Philip; granddaughters Shelly Reid and Donna Moniz; three great- grandchildren; and her favorite niece Doris Powell of Florida and several nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond; and her son John Miller. Thanks for her wonderful care go to the staff at GrayBirch and all of the Hospice workers and volunteers. When my mother was in her 70’s and 80’s, dancing was her joy. So to all those who asked her to dance, thank you. And in her 90’s she found Bingo. To those who shared her happiness when she won, also thank you.There will be no service per her wishes. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Service, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIf desired, please donate to a Humane Society of your choice, that wouldbe wonderful

