BOSTON — Olivia Jewell, of Belgrade, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University.
To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
